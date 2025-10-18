APSU Soccer Hosts Lipscomb to Close Out 2025 Home Schedule at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – Senior midfielder Kasidy Schenk scored her second goal of the season as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team fell to North Alabama 2-1 last Sunday. The Govs make one final home stand to finish the 2025 home calendar against Lipscomb, starting on Sunday at 1:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

In its most recent match against North Alabama, Schenk matched her career season-high with her second goal of the year in the 86th minute. It was not enough, though, as the Lions took a two-score lead from goals in the 40th and 57th minutes of the match.

Austin Peay (0-10-5, 0-4-2 ASUN) comes into Sunday’s match with two points in the Atlantic Sun Conference Gold Division – six points behind fourth-place Central Arkansas.

Lipscomb (10-3-2, 6-0-1 ASUN) comes into Sunday’s match leading the ASUN Gold Division standings with 19 points and has clinched a berth in the ASUN Championship. The Bisons are coming off a 2-0 win against Central Arkansas on Sunday.

What to Know

Sunday’s match will be the 20th meeting between the Governorss and the Bisons.

The APSU Govs are 1-7-2 in their last 10 games at home.

Austin Peay State University is 82-63-31 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Sunday’s match marks the sixth time the APSU Govs have played on October 19th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on October 19th is 1-2-2.

The last time Austin Peay State University played on this date was at home against Tennessee Tech in 2014, in a scoreless draw that went to second overtime.

The last time Austin Peay State University won on this date was at home against Tennessee Tech in 2012 by a score of 2-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s ninth win against Lipscomb.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.