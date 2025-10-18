Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Aims to Defend Title in Battle of the Border Against Murray State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team faces rival Murray State in the third-straight Battle of the Border, Sunday, at the Clarksville Country Club.

The match-play event features alternate shot and singles matches between the Govs and the Racers. The Governors defeated the Racers 4-3 in last year’s event, with Autumn Spencer picking up a 1Up victory over Tina Von Arx to score the match-clinching point for Austin Peay.

Jillian Breedlove leads the Govs with a 75.25 stroke average. The junior has had 11 counted rounds in 12 rounds played. Freshman Jordin Cowing is next, averaging 76.42 strokes in 12 rounds played, with nine rounds counting.

Makenna Cox made her first tournament appearance as an individual at the Lady Red Wolves Classic last week. She has a 77.67 stroke average. Abby Hirtzel has a 77.83 stroke average with 12 rounds played and 11 rounds counting.

Ella Arnzen has had nine out of 12 rounds played count, averaging 78.25 strokes per round. Next is Abby Jimenez with a 79.33 average, playing in 12 rounds with four rounds counting. Katie Roberts has played in nine rounds with three counted rounds, averaging 82.11 strokes per round.

Autumn Spener will be making her first appearance of the season at the Battle of the Border.

Alternate shot matches begin at 9:00am with singles matches starting at 1:00pm.

Alternate Shot Pairings

Singles Match Pairings