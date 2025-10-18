Clarksville Obituary: Joe Owen Byard

Clarksville, TN – A funeral service for Joe Owen Byard, age 86 of Clarksville, TN, will be Tuesday, October 21st, 2025 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service.
Joe was called home by the Lord on Thursday, October 16th, 2025 in the comfort of his home in the company of his two sons. He was born on March 12th, 1939 in Montgomery County, TN to the late Leonard Samuel Byard and Millie Mary Kentner Byard.
Joe was a devoted animal lover. He raised multiple kinds of animals including rabbits, goats, chickens, and dogs. He enjoyed sharing his love of animals with others and attended livestock shows.
He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church of Clarksville, TN. He worked and retired from Trane Company.
He is survived by his two sons, Gary Byard (Elaine) and Brent Byard; brother, Leonard Byard, Jr.; grandchildren, Brittany Swift, Hannah Byard, and Samuel Byard; three great-grandchildren, Tristan Swift, Carter Joe Swift, and Brett Swift.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Byard; brothers, William Byard, Sr. and John Byard and sister, Rebecca Hogue.
Pallbearers will be Sam Byard, Jerry Akins, Gavin Akins, Ryan Wolfe, Aaron Akins, and Tommy Kentner. Honorary pallbearers are Kurt Suiter and Lonnie Castleberry.
