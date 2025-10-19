APSU Soccer Falls 1-0 to Lipscomb in Final Home Match of 2025 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 1-0 loss against Lipscomb, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Offense came early for the APSU Govs, as they took two looks at the net within the first minute of the match. From there, Lipscomb took control offensively, taking 17 shots in the first half to Austin Peay State University’s three.

After working the ball into its attacking corner, Lipscomb was able to draw a corner kick in the 33rd minute. Hailey Johnson received the ball in, and after a few touches to get a look at the net, she scored her ninth goal of the season to take a one-score lead over the APSU Govs.

Austin Peay State University was only able to take four more shots in the second half, but the Govs created pressure on the Lipscomb keeper by putting three on goal.

Sophie Davidson led the Govs offensively, taking three shots in the match. While Abby Mathews led the team in shots on goal, landing both of her two attempts. And in goal, Lauryn Berry collected eight saves with five in the first half and three in the second.

Inside The Box Score

Four Governors, Lauryn Berry, McKenna Hogan, Emily Steiner, and Vivian Burke, played all 90 minutes.

Four Governors recorded a shot, and three had a shot on goal.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team travels to face Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday, starting at 3:00pm CT at Eastern Kentucky Soccer Field in Richmond, Kentucky.