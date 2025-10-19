APSU Volleyball Defeats Florida Gulf Coast in Five-Set Thriller at Alico Arena

Fort Myers, FL – Highlighted by a season-high 16 team blocks, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team defeated Florida Gulf Coast 3-2, Sunday, at Alico Arena.

Austin Peay State University and Florida Gulf Coast went back-and-forth to open the match, with an Eagle error tying the set at 8. The Eagles extended their lead to 22-16, forcing an Austin Peay timeout. A kill by Sianna Dykes got the Govs as close as 22-17, but FGCU ended the set, taking the 25-18 first frame win.

The teams traded points in the second set until Dayan Malavé’s kill tied it at 14. Austin Peay State University used a Cloyd-Browne block to pull ahead 22-16. FGCU trimmed the deficit to 24-20 before a Wallace-Malavé block gave the Govs the 25-20 win.

Florida Gulf Coast led 11-8 in the third set before a 10-1 APSU Govs run made it 17-12. A Dani Kopaz kill pushed it to 21-17, but FGCU answered with an 8-0 run to win 25-21.

The Governors took a 15-9 lead to open the fourth set, however the Eagles battled back to tie the set at 20. The teams traded points, tying again at 22 with a kill by Ava Smith. Kills by Malavé and Kopacz gave the APSU Govs the set point as FGCU fought it off with a block. A kill by Malavé gave the Govs the 25-23 fourth set win, forcing a fifth set to be played.

Austin Peay State University used its momentum to open the final set, leading their opponent 6-1. The Eagles got within one at 10-11, but the Governors ended the set on a 4-1 run to take the 15-11 fifth set victory.

Match Points

The Governors’ 16 blocks were the most by the team since their 18 against Bellarmine, Nov. 2

Taly Cloyd led with 18 kills.

Dayan Malavé had nine blocks, a career-high.

Brooklynn Merrell led with 29 assists; Sarah Butler had 21.

Addi Hultquist had 4 aces,

Reagan Anderson had 14 digs; Sarah Butler had 12.