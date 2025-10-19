Austin Peay State University Department of Music Hosts Free Choir Fest Event on October 29th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is presenting Choir Fest on October 29th, 2025, at 5:30pm in the Mabry Concert Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Hosted by Dr. Korre Foster in collaboration with regional high schools, Choir Fest is a multi-part event with evening performances from Springfield High School, Tullahoma High School, Innovation Academy, the APSU University Choir, and the APSU Chamber Singers.

Collaborative songs include Earth Song by Frank Ticheli, After the Wind by Marjorie Pickthall and Nicholas Ryan Kelly, and Nitohtamok askîy by Sherryl Sewepahaham. The selections encourage listeners to consider the healing power of music and the natural beauty that surrounds us while engaging with ways humans can understand and care for the environment.

For more on this production, contact Foster at fosterk@apsu.edu . To learn about future CECA events, productions, and performances visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/ .

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music hosts more than 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, Recital Hall in MMC 147, the Heydel Hall in the APSU Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles. Performances also feature guest artists sponsored by the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more. In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.