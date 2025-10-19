Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Tees Off in Final Fall Event at Saint Mary’s Invitational

Clarksville, TN – For the final time this fall, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team tees it up when they compete in the Saint Mary’s Invitational, Monday – Wednesday, at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside, California.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Arkansas State, Cal Poly, Fresno State, Long Beach State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Pacific, Saint Mary’s College, Sam Houston, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Texas State, UC Santa Barbara, UT Arlington, and Washington State at the par-72, 7,104-yard course.

For the first time this season, Parker Elkins will lead the Governors off against the 92-player field. Elkins ranks second on the team with a 72.00 scoring average this season, two rounds in the 60s, and five rounds at even or under par; he also has totaled four counting scores in nine rounds played.

With a team-leading 69.56 scoring average, Patton Samuels is next in line for head coach Easton Key. Samuels leads the Govs with five rounds in the 60s, seven rounds at even or under par, and eight counting scores in nine rounds played this season. Samuels has led the Govs in all three tournaments this season.

With a 73.22 scoring average, John Mark Mills makes his fourth appearance of the season for the Governors. Mills has one round in the 60s and four rounds at even or under par; he also is tied for the team lead with eight counting scores in nine rounds played this season.

Seth Smith is next up for Austin Peay with a 72.88 scoring average. Smith has one round in the 60s and three rounds at even or under par this season; he also is tied for the team lead with eight counting scores in nine rounds played this season.

Making his second-straight appearance for the Govs, Jackson Wise is next up for the Governors. Wise has a 73.00 scoring average, two rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in 2-of-3 rounds played this season. Wise made his Austin Peay debut last week and finished tied for 43rd with a score of three-over 219 at Little Rock’s Everett Buick GMC Classic.

The first round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational tees off at 10:20am CT, Monday. Austin Peay State University is paired with Fresno State, Arkansas State, and new Mexico State and begins teeing off at 10:44am on hole No. 1. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it tees off its spring season at UNC Greensboro’s Palmas Del Mar Collegiate, February 8th-10th, at the Flamboyán Course at Palmas Del Mar Golf Club in Humacao, Puerto Rico.