Austin Peay State University Star Anovia Sheals Recognized as Unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Pick

By News Staff
2025-26 APSU Women's Basketball - Anovia Sheals. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – The reigning Atlantic Sun Conference Sixth Woman of the Year, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball sophomore Anovia Sheals, has been named a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection, the league announced Friday. 

Sheals made five starts across 30 games played in the 2024-25 season, averaging 27.1 minutes per game. She saw double-figure scoring 18 times, including two 20-point performances. Her career-high of 22 points came at West Georgia, February 12th, and she had eight-straight double-figure scoring games from February 8th- March 3rd. 

The Daytona Beach, Florida native was the first Governor off the bench in 19 games, totaling 270 of the Governors’ 585 bench points. She earned ASUN Freshman of the Week honors on February 24th for her 17-point, seven-rebound performance at Lipscomb on February 22nd.

Sheals led the 2024-25 team with a 74.2 free-throw percentage and was second on the team with a 34.9 three-point percentage and third with 11.0 points per game. 

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team begins their season against Sewanee, November 3rd, at 5:00pm at F&M Bank Arena.

Clarksville Obituary: Lena Geneva Minton
U.S. Average Gas Price Nears $3 Mark for First Time in Four Years
