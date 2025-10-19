Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 19th – 23rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – A brisk fall pattern settles into Clarksville-Montgomery County this week, bringing a mix of early showers, sunny afternoons, and crisp overnight lows. Residents can expect breezy conditions to kick off the week, followed by several clear and pleasant days — perfect for outdoor plans so long as you’re prepared for chilly mornings and evenings.

Sunday will start off wet, with showers likely before 10:00am. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through mid-morning before giving way to gradual clearing. Temperatures will hold steady near 61 degrees, accompanied by a stiff west-northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, and gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, with up to a quarter inch of rain possible.

Sunday Night turns clear and sharply cooler, dropping to around 40 degrees. Winds from the west-northwest will ease to 5 to 10 mph before becoming light and variable.

Monday brings a welcome return to sunshine with highs near 71 degrees. A light south-southwest breeze will turn south at 5 to 10 mph by late morning.

Monday Night remains mostly clear, dipping to around 50 degrees. South winds near 10 mph could produce gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday stays sunny with another high near 71 degrees. Expect a west wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Tuesday Night will be clear and colder once again, falling to around 40 degrees with west-northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday cools slightly under sunny skies, topping out near 65 degrees. A west-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph could bring gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night turns mostly clear with lows near 38 degrees. Winds will ease to around 5 mph before going calm overnight.

Thursday offers another bright and seasonable day with highs near 70 degrees under sunny skies.

Thursday Night becomes partly cloudy with temperatures settling near 44 degrees.

Cool mornings and mild afternoons will dominate the week ahead, so layering will be key for comfort. With mostly clear skies and light winds after Tuesday, it’s shaping up to be a picture-perfect stretch of classic Tennessee fall weather. Stay weather-aware — and enjoy the sunshine!