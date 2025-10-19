Clarksville Obituary: Gary Lynn Meadows

Clarksville, TN – Gary Lynn “Shorty” Meadows, age 66 of Erin, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 14th, 2025.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12:00pm Monday, October 20th, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Rev. Denise Settle and Rev. Diane Luton Blum officiating. Burial will follow in Ben Brown Cemetery.

The Meadows family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service Monday afternoon.

Shorty entered this life on November 17th, 1958 in Nashville, TN, son to the late Billy Meadows and Norma Tomlinson Meadows. Shorty was a lifelong resident of Houston County and was a faithful member of Long Branch United Methodist Church. Shorty worked over 34 years as a millwright and retired from Hood Container after 23 years of service where he created many friendships that remained with him long after retirement. Shorty had a love for the outdoors, fishing, and gardening; but his true passion in life was his family; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Shorty was preceded in death by his daughter, Lindy Meadows; and brothers, Timothy Meadows, and Tommy Meadows.

Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Rhonda Averitte Meadows; daughter, Randi (Scotty) Pulley; brother, Kenneth (Susan) Meadows, and sister-in-law, Michelle Meadows. Shorty also known as “Pa” leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Maggie Pulley, Caelon Pulley; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Derek Meadows, Daren Meadows, Lorne Meadows, Ty Mitchell, Matt Mitchell and Curt Cherry.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.