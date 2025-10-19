Clarksville Obituary: Lena Geneva Minton

Clarksville, TN – Lena Geneva Minton, 92 of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 16th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, October 19th, 2025 at Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. James Black and Rev. Johnny Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Church from 1pm until the hour of the service.

Lena was born in Montgomery County, TN, on March 28th, 1933, daughter of the late Roger Jones and Irene Jones. She loved serving the Lord and loved her family very much.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jodie Minton; step-mother, Lorene Jones; son, Billy Joe Minton; brother, Roger Jones Jr.; and sisters, Wanda Faye Black and Shelia Jones.

Survivors include her sons; Jodie L. Minton Jr. (Brenda); Roger Minton (Cindy), Robert Minton (Deanna); daughters, Brenda Hilgendorf (Jerry), Patricia Hubeny (Carl) and Bonnie Tucker (Douglas); thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and sister, Linda Nugent.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Tucker, Cody Minton, Robert Henson, Carl Hubeny, Joe Cangelosi, and Mike McIntosh.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com