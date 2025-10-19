45.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 20, 2025
HomeNewsU.S. Average Gas Price Nears $3 Mark for First Time in Four...
News

U.S. Average Gas Price Nears $3 Mark for First Time in Four Years

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – Will it, or won’t it? The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline could reach the 3-dollar mark for the first time in 4 years. Since last week, the national average has dropped more than 5 cents to $3.05.

Several factors are behind the drop, including falling crude oil prices, lower gasoline demand, and cheaper winter-blend gasoline at the pump. The tropics have been relatively quiet, and storm activity hasn’t had an impact on gas prices. 

Today’s National Average: $3.057 

One Week Ago: $3.110 

One Month Ago: $3.186 

One Year Ago: $3.203 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.91 million b/d last week to 8.45 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 219.1 million barrels to 218.8 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day. 

2022-2025 National Gas Price Comparison 10-16-25

Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 43 cents to settle at $58.27 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 423.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

EV Charging 

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 36 cents. 

State Stats 

Gas 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.64), Hawaii ($4.48), Washington ($4.44), Oregon ($4.05), Nevada ($3.87), Alaska ($3.86), Idaho ($3.45), Arizona ($3.43), Utah ($3.37), and Pennsylvania ($3.23). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($2.56), Arkansas ($2.63), Texas ($2.64), Mississippi ($2.64), Wisconsin ($2.65), Louisiana ($2.67), Ohio ($2.67), Kentucky ($2.68), Missouri ($2.70), and Tennessee ($2.72).  

Electric 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (53 cents), Alaska (50 cents), Hawaii (47 cents), South Carolina (44 cents), Alabama (43 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), Arkansas (43 cents), Louisiana (42 cents), Montana (42 cents), and Tennessee (42 cents). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (26 cents), Maryland (28 cents), Missouri (28 cents), Nebraska (28 cents), Utah (28 cents), Vermont (32 cents), Delaware (32 cents), North Carolina (32 cents), Colorado (33 cents), and Iowa (33 cents).  

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Star Anovia Sheals Recognized as Unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Pick
Next article
Austin Peay State University Department of Music Hosts Free Choir Fest Event on October 29th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information