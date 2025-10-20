101st Airborne Division Soldier Identified After Fatal Training Accident in Germany

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has identified the Soldier who died as a result of a training accident at Hohenfels, Germany, October 18th, 2025.

Sgt. Terrell Seales, 34, of Florence, New Jersey was a Motor Transport Operator (88M) assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Seales died as the result of wounds from a vehicle accident during the unit’s training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.

“Sgt. Seales was an exceptional leader and soldier who inspired others to give their very best,” said Col. Duke Reim, Commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Strike), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “We remain in close contact with his family to provide care and any support they may need during this difficult time. We are also deeply grateful to our German Allies for their swift response and steadfast support to our soldiers.”

Seales joined the Army in 2012 and arrived at Fort Campbell in 2024 after serving at Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Drum, New York. He was a graduate of the Army Basic Leader Course. This was his second deployment. He was previously deployed to Lithuania in 2023.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (two awarded), Army Achievement Medal (four awarded), Army Good Conduct Medal (two awarded), the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Driver and Mechanic Badge.

The accident is currently under investigation.