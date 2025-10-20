46.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 20, 2025
HomeNewsFort Campbell101st Airborne Division Soldier Identified After Fatal Training Accident in Germany
NewsFort Campbell

101st Airborne Division Soldier Identified After Fatal Training Accident in Germany

News Staff
By News Staff
Sgt. Terrell Seales
Sgt. Terrell Seales

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) has identified the Soldier who died as a result of a training accident at Hohenfels, Germany, October 18th, 2025.

Sgt. Terrell Seales, 34, of Florence, New Jersey was a Motor Transport Operator (88M) assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Strike”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Seales died as the result of wounds from a vehicle accident during the unit’s training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center.

“Sgt. Seales was an exceptional leader and soldier who inspired others to give their very best,” said Col. Duke Reim, Commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Strike), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “We remain in close contact with his family to provide care and any support they may need during this difficult time. We are also deeply grateful to our German Allies for their swift response and steadfast support to our soldiers.”

Seales joined the Army in 2012 and arrived at Fort Campbell in 2024 after serving at Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Drum, New York. He was a graduate of the Army Basic Leader Course. This was his second deployment. He was previously deployed to Lithuania in 2023.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (two awarded), Army Achievement Medal (four awarded), Army Good Conduct Medal (two awarded), the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Driver and Mechanic Badge.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Previous article
APSU ROTC Achieves Record 12 Distinguished Military Graduates in 2025
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information