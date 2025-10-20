Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Finishes Day One in 14th at Saint Mary’s Invitational

Seaside, CA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot 14-over 302 and is in 14th place after the opening round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational, Monday, at the par-72, 7,104-yard Bayonet Golf Course.

Austin Peay is four shots behind 14th-place New Mexico State and five shots behind Sam Houston and UC Santa Barbara, who are tied for 12th. Arkansas State leads the tournament after shooting nine-under 279 in the first round; the Red Wolves’ Thomas Schmidt also is the individual leader after carding a six-under 66.

Seth Smith led the Governors in the first round in California, shooting even-par 72 to finish the day tied for 22nd. John Mark Mills and Patton Samuels both shot four-over 76 and are tied for 60th after 18 holes.

Jackson Wise carded the final counting score for the APSU Govs, shooting six-over 78 to finish the day tied for 79th. Finally, Parker Elkins shot a first-round 80 and is tied for 86th place.

The second round of the Saint Mary’s Invitational tees off at 10:20am CT, Monday. Austin Peay State University is paired with New Mexico State, Sam Houston, and UT Arlington and begins teeing off at 12:06pm on hole No. 10. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

