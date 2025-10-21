Clarksville Obituary: Antonio McGougan

Clarksville, TN – Antonio McGougan “Mac”, age 65, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Hoke County, North Carolina, Antonio was a hardworking and devoted family man. After graduating high school, he built a career in manufacturing, showing up with dedication every day until his illness in December 2024.

Antonio found his greatest joy in life’s simple moments — long country drives, peaceful days fishing, grilling for his family, and coaching football. He also enjoyed playing softball and cheering on his children and grandchildren in all their endeavors. He had a deep love for family and made it a point to be present, supportive, and always full of wisdom, humor, and heart.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Latonia McGougan, and his beloved son, Edward “Doobie”, mother and father Augusta and Odell, brother LeeDell and sister Beverly.

Antonio leaves behind his children: Daughters LaurieAnn (Michael), Alicia Marie (JB), and Adrienna Michelle (Layw), Antonio Marteź and Aaron Marcel grandchildren: Alexia (Keronte), Keonte, SaMiyah “Scumpa”, Aniyah, Semaj “JJ”, London, Christian and bonus daughter Belinda (Uriah) bonus son Michael and bonus granddaughters Anyiah, Harmonie and Ariana. He is also survived by his uncles Frankie Baldwin (Marlene), Alex Baldwin, Hosea Baldwin aunts Nettie Mae McGougan, Sarah McGougan and Mary Baldwin, sister Cassandra McGougan and brother Ellis Love (Pam) and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and a special friend Thelma Talley who will carry his memory forward.

Family and friends are invited to attend and share stories, memories, and love in honor of Antonio’s life.

“Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.”

— Matthew 25:23

Family Message: We thank God for blessing us with the life of Antonio McGougan — a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend whose presence filled our lives with strength, laughter, and unconditional love. While our hearts are heavy, we rejoice in knowing he is reunited with loved ones and resting in eternal peace. Thank you for your prayers, support, and love during this time. May his memory live on in each of us.