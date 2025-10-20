Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 20th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 20th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

George is an adult male German Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Do breed research if not familiar with this breed. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Molly is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and needs a no cat home please. Come visit with this sweet girl and see what a delight she is and what a great addition she will be to your family.

Fee is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come see him and take him out in the yard.

Valiant is a young male Mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon his adoption. Come by and spend time with this boy out in the yard.

Emily is an adult female Domestic Longhair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She will be a wonderful companion. Emily can be seen in the Cat Room.

Mouser is a 1 year old female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed. Very happy, sweet girl waiting patiently for her forever family. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Stovall is an adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. Come visit this sweet boy in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road ( North Clarksville) or contact them at 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

*Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Chanterelle is an adorable female Domestic Shorthair & Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is good with children, cats and dogs. She will follow you from room to room, loves snuggling and really prefers a calmer home with at least one other cat to share zoomies and playtime.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is an adult female Grey Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is such a sweet, calm kitty. Good with children but needs to be the only kitty. Cherry is FIV+ but it is manageable and they can live very long healthy lives. If you are not familiar with FIV+ , please do some research. It should not stop her from living a great life in her forever home. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact CATS info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Tiana is a 6 year old Terrier mix. She is spayed, vetted and on flea and tick prevention. Tiana has some skin issues that will require weekly baths until it clears. She is good with other dogs too.

If you would love to add her to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. Sadly, folks think a longtimer in a rescue must be flawed or unadoptable. Entirely UNTRUE! He just needs the right family willing to put in some time and effort to help him integrate into a family.

He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed.Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Jupiter is a cute female Pit Bull Terrier mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel/house trained. Jupiter has allergies that are managed by her food and occasional shots at the vet. She prefers to be the only pet in the home as she just thrives on all the attention. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Jupiter is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Enzo is a 1 year old male Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted, weighs 15 pounds, neutered and working on his house training. He is good with other dogs and seems fine with children.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Poe SKS is a small male Domestic Shorthair kitten with a pretty Ginger coat. He is vetted, neutered, and litter trained. Poe is good with children, cats and dogs. Poe never runs out of things to do as he is adventurous, curious and always ready to play. Poe is quite the love bug too.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pepper is a young female Jack Russell Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Pepper does well with children, cats and other dogs with proper introductions. Pepper is food motivated which makes training very easy and she honestly just wants to please her people. She has a wonderful, loving demeanor and will be a fabulous addition to your family.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pepper or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Wednesday (Tan/White) & Morticia (Cream/White) are a couple of adorable, funny and energetic female Husky mixes. They are vetted and are working on their house training. These babies are not bonded so they definitely can go to separate homes unless you want double the fun! Great with kids, cats are interesting and good with other dogs. They are curious, enthusiastic and just a whole lot of fun.

Meet and greets are mandatory if other pets are in the home. They need families willing to continue their training. Remember they are still pups. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Max is a 4 year old male Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Max prefers no other pets nor children and needs a non chaotic environment. He will do best in a calm home with either a single person or a retired couple who will spoil him daily.

Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!