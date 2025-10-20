Clarksville Police report Wanted Suspect Stanley Cliff Found Deceased in Memphis

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was notified that Stanley Cliff was located deceased in Memphis, Tennessee, on October 14th, 2025.

64-year-old Stanley Cliff had multiple outstanding warrants, including Vehicular Homicide, stemming from a fatal crash that occurred on April 18th, 2021, at approximately 7:08pm on New Providence Boulevard.

Cliff fled the scene following the crash, and in May 2021, FACT Investigator Burton presented evidence to the Montgomery County Grand Jury, resulting in charges against him.

The victim, 55-year-old Dwight Carter of Clarksville, was operating a motorcycle on Providence Boulevard when Cliff pulled out in front of him, causing the collision. Mr. Carter succumbed to his injuries on April 21st, 2021.

No other information is available for release.