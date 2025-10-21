Clarksville Obituary: Sidney Howser Stacey Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Sidney Howser Stacey Jr., of Clarksville, TN left us for his next journey on Friday, October 17th, 2025, at his home.

Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 23rd, 2025, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home at 2:00pm with Pastor Jimmie Edwards officiating. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until the time of service on Thursday at the chapel of McReynolds Nave and Larson Funeral Home.

He was born on May 1st, 1935, in Clarksville, TN, son of the late Sidney Stacey Sr. and Nellie Stacey. In addition to his parents, Sidney was preceded in death by his siblings and his first wife of 62 years Loretta Smith Stacey.

He is survived by his second wife, Gayle Wilson Gilpin Stacey. They were married February 14th, 2019. Also surviving him are his sons, Sidney Doyle (Cindy) Stacey, and James Ray (Brenda) Stacey. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jarred Stacey, and Larsyn Gibson (Bradley), as well as his great-grandchildren, Eliza Stacey, Sawyer Stacey, Fletcher Stacey, Kavan Gibson, and Eileen Gibson.

Sidney retired from Acme Boot Company after 40 years and then worked for the Montgomery County School System after that.

He had been a faithful member, trustee, and deacon for over fifty years at Excell Baptist Church. In recent years he was a member of McAdoo Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Ashland City Road with Rev. Jimmie Edwards as his pastor.

Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Blosmore, Mark Donato, Joe Hatfield, Phil King, Ken Morse, and Billy Powell.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com