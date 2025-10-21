Thousands Attend Best of Clarksville, Celebrating Clarksville’s Best Business Awards Event

Clarksville, TN – The 29th annual Best of Clarksville event lit up Governors Square Mall with an evening full of excitement and community spirit. Thousands of residents came out to sample local flavors, connect with community leaders, enjoy live entertainment, and—most importantly—cast their votes for their favorite businesses across dozens of categories.

“The Best of Clarksville truly showcases the heart of our community—from thriving local businesses to nonprofits, civic groups, and the volunteers who keep it all going. It’s a fundraiser that celebrates everything that makes Clarksville special—and the community always shows up in full force,” said Brandon Bridges, Board Member.

The always-energetic Joe Padula, kept the crowd hyped and the music flowing all night long, the event pulsed with excitement from start to finish. Attendees explored booths from local restaurants and vendors, sampling delicious bites and refreshing drinks while learning more about the diverse businesses that make Clarksville thrive.

Families joined in the fun too, registering for giveaways, taking part in activities, and soaking up the vibrant atmosphere that makes Best of Clarksville such a beloved community tradition.

“Aside from the incredible food, what I love most is discovering businesses I didn’t know about before. I always make a point to introduce myself and learn more—there’s so much talent and passion here,” Bridges stated.

But this annual showcase is about more than awards and applause—it’s about giving back. Every dollar from ticket sales and event proceeds goes directly to local nonprofits that uplift and support the community. This year’s beneficiaries include 3 Friends Animal Rescue, Nurture House, Judy’s Hope, and Legend’s Heroes, each receiving funds to continue their impactful missions across the region.

From the cheers of live voting to the joy of discovering new local favorites, the 2025 Best of Clarksville once again proved why it remains the city’s premier business awards event. With food, fun, music, and meaningful purpose all rolled into one unforgettable night, Clarksville came together to celebrate its best—and to show the heart of a community that never stops giving back.

“I encourage everyone to check out this year’s winners and nominees, and to get involved with the amazing organizations making a difference—like 3 Friends Animal Rescue, Nurture House, Legend’s Hero’s Service Dog Training, Judy’s Hope, the Clarksville Rotary Club, Bikers Who Care, and the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville,” said Bridges.

2025 Best of Clarksville Winners

Clarksville, you brought the energy! Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and to everyone who helped make the 29th annual Best of Clarksville an incredible success.

About Best of Clarksville

Since 1996, Best of Clarksville has recognized and celebrated the region’s top businesses

and organizations. Each October, thousands of residents come together to nominate,

attend, and vote—creating both a festive community celebration and a powerful

fundraising tradition.

With 100% of proceeds benefiting local nonprofits, the event has become one of Clarksville’s largest and most impactful annual gatherings.

For more information, visit www.bestofclarksville.weebly.com

