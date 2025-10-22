Clarksville Obituary: Gene Moody

Clarksville, TN – SGM (Ret.) Gene Moody, age 90, of Clarksville, TN died at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 24th, 2025, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home at 2:00pm with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday October 24th from 11:00am until the time of service.

He was born on March 10th, 1935 in Londonderry, NH the son of Warren and Mary Noyes Moody.

Mr. Moody was a Retired Army Sergeant Major. He served from March 1952 until August 1980 including the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, where he earned six overseas service bars. He was a decorated veteran receiving three bronze stars (2olc), Army Commendation Medal, Master Aviation Crewman Badge, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Medal w/1 olc, National Defense Service Medal, Sigmun Rhee Citation, and the Korean War Service Medal. He also was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 8 Campaign Stars, RVM Campaign Medal with 60 device, RVN Cross of Gallantry with palm unit, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

SGM (Ret.) Moody also retired from the Civil Service and was awarded the Commanders Award for Civilian Service and was awarded the Department of the Army Achievement Medal for Civilian Service. He served in excess of 47 years of Federal Service.

Gene was also a Federal Aviation Agency licensed A&P (Airframe and Power plan) Technician since 1954.

He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Moose Lodge, He was a Mason and a member of the Al Menah Shrine Temple and associate member of Rizpah Temple, he was also a member fo the Legion of Honor at Rizpah Temple, and a Scottish Rite Mason.

Mr. Moody was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, as well as his dear wife Joy Moody, son Gene Moody Jr., and grandson Jonathon Doke.

Survivors include his children; Vickie J Moody and Glenn W. Moody, grandchildren; Geno Moody, Jason Moody, Jessie Moody, Sky Jarman, Thomas Busbin, Lauren Gibson, Glen Nicholas, and Rachael Moody. He also leaves behind several great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his step-daughter Susan Hembree (James) and her children Mark Hembree and Mathew Hembree.

SGM (Ret.) Moody will be cremated according to his wishes, then his remains will be buried with his wife in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West alongside his late wife.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons.