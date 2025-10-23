61.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 24, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Men’s Tennis Earns Three Wins on Opening Day of Conference Invitational
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Three Wins on Opening Day of Conference Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Starts Strong on First Day of ITA Men’s Conference Championship. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Starts Strong on First Day of ITA Men’s Conference Championship. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisJacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned three wins in its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men’s Conference Invitational Championship on Thursday. 

Logan Tomovski won his singles match against his opponent from Stetson, No. 3 Alexandre Verdaguet, in straight sets. He won the first set 7–6 with a 7–3 tiebreaker before earning a 6-0, second-set victory. 

Vincent Lu defeated his opponent in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-4. In advancing, Lu was then defeated  6-3, 7-5 in his second match. 

Rohan Loubser was defeated by his opponent, Dennis Dutine from Abilene Christian, 6-3, 7-5. 

In doubles, Tomovski and Loubser dominated the court and secured a 6-4 win against Florida Gulf Coast opponents Johnathan Baron and Tanner Povey. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Governors vs. Various 

Singles  

Logan Tomovski def. Alexandre Verdaguet (Stetson), 7–6(3), 6–0

Vincent Lu def. Ryan Parkins (Bellermine), 6-3, 6-4

Alberto Altur (North Alabama) def. Vincent Lu, 6-3, 7-5

Dennis Dutine (Abeline Christian), def. Rohan Loubser, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles 

Logan Tomovski / Rohan Loubser def. Johnathan Baron / Tanner Povey (Florida Gulf Coast), 6-4

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Heads to Chattanooga for UTC Steve Baras Invite
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Kathy Diane Nelson
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information