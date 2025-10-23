APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Three Wins on Opening Day of Conference Invitational

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned three wins in its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men’s Conference Invitational Championship on Thursday.

Logan Tomovski won his singles match against his opponent from Stetson, No. 3 Alexandre Verdaguet, in straight sets. He won the first set 7–6 with a 7–3 tiebreaker before earning a 6-0, second-set victory.

Vincent Lu defeated his opponent in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-4. In advancing, Lu was then defeated 6-3, 7-5 in his second match.

Rohan Loubser was defeated by his opponent, Dennis Dutine from Abilene Christian, 6-3, 7-5.

In doubles, Tomovski and Loubser dominated the court and secured a 6-4 win against Florida Gulf Coast opponents Johnathan Baron and Tanner Povey.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Governors vs. Various

Singles

Logan Tomovski def. Alexandre Verdaguet (Stetson), 7–6(3), 6–0

Vincent Lu def. Ryan Parkins (Bellermine), 6-3, 6-4

Alberto Altur (North Alabama) def. Vincent Lu, 6-3, 7-5

Dennis Dutine (Abeline Christian), def. Rohan Loubser, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

Logan Tomovski / Rohan Loubser def. Johnathan Baron / Tanner Povey (Florida Gulf Coast), 6-4