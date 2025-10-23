61.5 F
APSU Women’s Tennis Heads to Conference Invitational Tournament in Jacksonville

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Competes in Conference Individual Tournament This Weekend. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to the Conference Individual Tournament, October 23rd-25th, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sophia Baranov and Katie Oliver will be matched with Eeva Ristola and Mathilde Delaney (North Alabama) in the 7:30am CT open doubles round. Luca Bohlen will then compete against Mariia Dolzhenko (Lipscomb), and Baranov against Anastasija Adeikyte (Stetson), both at 8:30am in open singles. 

The Governors most recently attended the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, where they secured six singles wins. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will compete in the W15 Lincoln Tournament, November 3rd- November 9th, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

