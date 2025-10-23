61.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 24, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Heads to Chattanooga for UTC Steve...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Heads to Chattanooga for UTC Steve Baras Invite

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Ready for Competition at Steve Baras Invite in Chattanooga. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Ready for Competition at Steve Baras Invite in Chattanooga. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to the UTC Steve Baras Invite, October 24th-26th, 2025, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Glen Arnet, Bodi van Galen, Felipe De La Hormaza, and Lucas Ranciaro will be competing in singles. Double teams will consist of Arnet and Ranciaro, and van Galen with De La Hormaza.

The Governors most recently attended the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, where Glen Arnet secured a singles win. 

The Govs will complete their fall season with this tournament.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).  

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Ashford Place Apartments Water Outage for Water Meter Replacement
Next article
APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Three Wins on Opening Day of Conference Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information