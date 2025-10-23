Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Heads to Chattanooga for UTC Steve Baras Invite

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team travels to the UTC Steve Baras Invite, October 24th-26th, 2025, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Glen Arnet, Bodi van Galen, Felipe De La Hormaza, and Lucas Ranciaro will be competing in singles. Double teams will consist of Arnet and Ranciaro, and van Galen with De La Hormaza.

The Governors most recently attended the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, where Glen Arnet secured a singles win.

The Govs will complete their fall season with this tournament.

