Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 23rdh-27th 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can look forward to a pleasant stretch of early autumn weather as the week continues, with mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine to start.

However, as the weekend approaches, clouds and light rain chances begin to reappear in the forecast.

Expect a beautiful, sunny day with highs near 68 degrees on Thursday. Light north-northeast winds will shift to the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph throughout the morning, resulting in a comfortable afternoon.

Skies remain mostly clear Thursday night, with a crisp fall chill settling in overnight. Lows will dip to around 34 degrees, with light north winds gradually becoming calm.

The final weekday, Friday, brings another round of mostly sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees. Winds stay light and variable, turning east around 5 mph by afternoon—perfect weather for outdoor plans.

Friday night will see clouds begin to move in, setting up a mostly cloudy night with a low around 47. An easterly breeze around 5 mph will keep the evening mild.

Partly sunny skies return Saturday, with a slightly warmer high near 71 degrees. Expect an east-southeast wind between 5 and 10 mph throughout the day.

Clouds thicken Saturday night with a 20 percent chance of showers developing after 1:00am. Overnight lows stay near 51 degrees, with light east winds around 5 mph.

Rain chances increase slightly Sunday, with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 69. Mostly cloudy skies and a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph will make it a cool, damp day.

On Sunday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after 1:00am. Lows will hover near 50 degrees, and east-southeast winds will remain at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances are around 40 percent.

The new week begins Monday with partly sunny skies, with a 30 percent chance of morning showers before skies gradually clear. Highs will reach near 69 degrees.

Monday night will see mostly cloudy conditions return, with a 30 percent chance of light showers and a mild low near 52 degrees.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County area will enjoy several days of pleasant fall weather before a few rounds of showers move in late in the weekend and into early next week. Keep your umbrella handy for Sunday and Monday, but enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures leading up to it.