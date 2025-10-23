Clarksville Obituary: Jeffery A. Parker

Clarksville, TN – Jeffery A. Parker, age 50 of Woodlawn went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025 at Tennova Medical Facility in Clarksville, TN.

Jeffery was born September 6th, 1975 in Clarksville, TN to the late Naron and Faye Parker.

The family would like to thank Signature Health for their unwavering care and support of Jeffery throughout his life.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 24th, 2025 at 11:00 am at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, October 24th, 2025 from 9:00 am until the hour of service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com