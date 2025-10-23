Clarksville Obituary: Kathy Diane Nelson

Clarksville, TN – A visitation for Kathy Diane Nelson, age 67, of Clarksville, TN, will be Saturday, November 1st, 2025, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.
Kathy was born on July 4th, 1958, in Nashville, TN, to Franklin and Peggy Harris. She passed away on October 22nd, 2025. Kathy enjoyed music, entertaining, and crafting. However, her most valued times were spent with her family, whom she loved, and friends, whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Nelson and brother, David Harris. She is survived by her children: Paul (Tiffany) Nelson, Adam (Kelsey) Nelson, and Alex (Lauren) Nelson; siblings: Ronnie Harris, Danny Harris, and Tammy Harris Grice; grandchildren, Aubrey, Stevie, Katie, Aleena, Nora, and one on the way, several nieces and nephews, and dog, Tom.
Please visit Kathy’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
