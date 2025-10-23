Clarksville Obituary: Vernon D. Gilliam, Sr.

Clarksville, TN – Mr. Vernon D. Gilliam, Sr., was born October 12th, 1939 in Clarksville, TN to the late George E. Gilliam, Sr. and Geroldine Thacker Gilliam. He departed life on Saturday, October 18th, 2025 in Erin, TN, at the age of 86.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am October 23rd, 2025 at Little Rock Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Erin Community Cemetery.

The Gilliam family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service Thursday morning at the church.

Vernon was a 1957 graduate of the historic Burt High School in Clarksville, TN. At an early age he gave his life to Christ at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church and later became a dedicated servant of the LORD at St. James C.M.E. Church. He served various leadership roles specifically as Deacon and Treasurer for 40 plus years. He was also a supportive servant at Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from TVA in 2000, after over 30 years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents, sons, Harry E. Gilliam, and Vernon D. Gilliam, Jr.; grandson, Daniel Reed; sisters, Barbara A. Gilliam Maples, and Margaret Gilliam Felton; and brothers, George F. Gilliam, Jr.; Leon R. Gilliam, and Howard (Flora) Gilliam, Sr.

He leaves, to cherish his loving memory, his devoted wife, Margaret A. Gilliam; daughters, Susan Gilliam Porter (Aracio), Nashville, TN; Veronica Marable Johnson, Nashville, TN; sons, Terry Marable, Clarksville, TN, Tony Marable, Erin, TN, and Tracy Marable, Madison, TN; 8 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Shirley M. Gilliam Thomas; brother, Henry (Mary Ann) Gilliam, Springfield, TN, and a host of family and friends.

