Clarksville Obituary: Nolen Jewell Crockett

Clarksville, TN – Nolen Jewell Crockett, age 92 of Palmyra, TN passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 3:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN with Rev. David Mackens and Rev. Steve Sukowatey officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00noon until the hour of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Nolen was born on July 31st, 1933, in Palmyra, TN to the late Nolen Gus Crockett and Madge Wickham Crockett. He was a man of faith and loved his family and friends. Mr. Nolen dedicated many years working as a steamfitter for TVA. Nolen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed working on his farm and doing carpentry and welding work in his shop.

In addition to his dear parents, he is preceded in death by his son; Ronald Crockett; great granddaughter, Eleanor Crockett, and siblings, Audrey Spicer, Gatha Conner, Virginia Jackson, Neva Turewicz, Martha Crockett, and Joyce Fain.

Survivors include his loving wife, of 63 years, Dora Suiter Crockett; son, Gus Crockett (Kathy); daughter, Carla Urwiler (Robert); beloved daughter in law, Chandra Fletcher; grandchildren, Jonathan Crockett (Katherine), Benjamin Crockett (Elizabeth), Aiden Urwiler, Elisabeth Urwiler, Trace Crockett (Morgan), and Trent Crockett (Kyleigh); great-grandchildren, Henry Crockett, Hudson Crockett, Nathaniel Crockett, and Lawson Crockett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund at Palmyra United Methodist Church.

