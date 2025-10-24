Clarksville Obituary: Nolen Jewell Crockett

Clarksville, TN – Nolen Jewell Crockett, age 92 of Palmyra, TN passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at 3:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN with Rev. David Mackens and Rev. Steve Sukowatey officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 12:00noon until the hour of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Nolen was born on July 31st, 1933, in Palmyra, TN to the late Nolen Gus Crockett and Madge Wickham Crockett. He was a man of faith and loved his family and friends. Mr. Nolen dedicated many years working as a steamfitter for TVA. Nolen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed working on his farm and doing carpentry and welding work in his shop.
In addition to his dear parents, he is preceded in death by his son; Ronald Crockett; great granddaughter, Eleanor Crockett, and siblings, Audrey Spicer, Gatha Conner, Virginia Jackson, Neva Turewicz, Martha Crockett, and Joyce Fain.
Survivors include his loving wife, of 63 years, Dora Suiter Crockett; son, Gus Crockett (Kathy); daughter, Carla Urwiler (Robert); beloved daughter in law, Chandra Fletcher; grandchildren, Jonathan Crockett (Katherine), Benjamin Crockett (Elizabeth), Aiden Urwiler, Elisabeth Urwiler, Trace Crockett (Morgan), and Trent Crockett (Kyleigh); great-grandchildren, Henry Crockett, Hudson Crockett, Nathaniel Crockett, and Lawson Crockett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cemetery Fund at Palmyra United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com