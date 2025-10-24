Montgomery County Commission Announces Vacancy for Division V General Sessions / Juvenile Court Judge

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Commission is seeking to fill the newly opened position of Division V General Sessions / Juvenile Court Judge. Candidates must be at least 30 years of age, a resident of Tennessee for at least five years, have lived in Montgomery County for at least one year, and be licensed to practice law in Tennessee.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and a resume (including the candidate’s Board of Professional Responsibility number) to the Montgomery County Chief of Staff, Lee Harrell, at lharrell@montgomerytn.gov no later than noon on Friday, November 21st, 2025.

Voting for the vacancy will take place in the Commission Chambers on the Third Floor of the Historic Courthouse, 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, Tennessee, at the Formal Commission meeting on Monday, December 8th, at 6:00pm, 2025.

All qualified candidates will be given 5 minutes to speak to the Montgomery County Commission at the Informal meeting on Monday, December 1st at 6:00pm, 2025.