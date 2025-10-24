Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Says SNAP Benefits May Lapse November 1st Due Democrat-Led Federal Government Shutdown

Nashville, TN – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee warned Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers to expect a lapse in benefits on their cards beginning November 1st, 2025, because Congressional Democrats have not voted to end the government shutdown. The longer Democrats wait to reopen the government, the more delays customers can expect as the program restarts.

The SNAP program is federally funded and operated, and Tennessee is unable to utilize state dollars to provide the benefit, as states do not have a mechanism to load benefits onto customer cards.

“Congress has a responsibility to fund the federal government, and while Democrats continue to hold federal dollars hostage, my administration is working with members of the faith community and nonprofit partners to ensure Tennessee families do not go hungry,” said Governor Lee. “I share the frustration of hardworking Tennesseans who will be impacted by this temporary lapse, and sincerely hope Democrats will choose to put the American people ahead of politics and reopen the government now.”

Per U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidance, any remaining benefits from the month of October may still be accessed in November.

More than 690,000 Tennesseans rely on SNAP for nutrition assistance, and the program supports farmers, grocers, and retailers across the state’s rural economies. The federal government spends approximately $146 million per month to fund Tennessee’s SNAP program, and this delay of nutrition assistance will create severe impacts on families who depend on the benefits.

“Tennesseans should be aware that there will be no benefits added to their cards starting November 1st unless the federal government reopens,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “We understand that this situation creates anxiety for many families, employees, and community partners who depend on the SNAP program, and when federal operations resume, we will be ready to act quickly.”

The shutdown may also cause temporary delays in processing applications or renewals; however, SNAP customers should continue to report household changes, complete any paperwork they receive related to their case, and submit any verification documents if requested.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is closely monitoring the federal government shutdown, and will update their website as more information becomes available.