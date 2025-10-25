55 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Earns Three Wins on Day Two of UTC Steve Baras Invite

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Shines with Three Victories at Chattanooga Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Shines with Three Victories at Chattanooga Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisChattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team secures three wins on the second day of the UTC Steve Baras Invite, Saturday.

Lucas Ranciaro took the win against Tennessee State’s Tatenda Mutetwa in two sets, 6-2, 6-3. Felipe De La Hormaza was defeated by Jacksonville State’s Tatenda Mutetwa in a 6-2, 6-3 match. Bodi van Galen fell short against Tennessee State’s Alex Adamec in a 6-2, 6-0 match. 

In doubles, Glen Arnet and Ranciaro took the win 8-3 against Tennessee State’s Alex Adamec and Tatenda Mutetwa. In doubles play, van Galen and De La Hormaza clinched a win against Tennessee Tech’s Elyad Oshnavie and Ricard Garavi Yepez, 8-4.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Governors vs. Various 

Singles

Lucas Ranciaro def. Tatenda Mutetwa, 6-2, 6-3

Alex Adamec def. Bodi van Galen, 6-2, 6-0

Zach Murphy def. Felipe De La Hormaza, 6-4, 6-0

Doubles 

Glen Arnet / Lucas Ranciaro def. Alex Adamec / Tatenda Mutetwa (Tennessee State), 8-3

Bodi van Galen / Felipe De La Hormaza def. Elyad Oshnavie and Ricard Garavi Yepez (Tennessee Tech), 8-4 

