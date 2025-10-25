APSU Soccer Ends 2025 Season with Scoreless Draw at Bellarmine

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a scoreless draw at Bellarmine to conclude the 2025 season, Saturday, at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Bellarmine offense tested Austin Peay State University’s defensive line, as they were outshot 23-6 in the contest, with shots on goal going 9-2, respectively. The Knights came out of the gates with four shots within the first 14 minutes, before the Governors had their first look at the net in the 19th minute from Vivian Burke.

The rest of the APSU Govs’ game was a defensive effort, as they did not have another shot on goal until the 81st minute. Junior keeper Lauryn Berry had nine saves in her full 90 minutes between the pipes, which is the third-most in a single match this season.

Burke led the APSU Govs offensively, taking a pair of shots in the match. She spent all 90 minutes on the defensive line.

Inside The Box Score

Five Governors, Berry, Kiley Reese, McKenna Hogan, Anna Drexel, and Burke played all 90 minutes.

Five Governors recorded a shot, and two had a shot on goal.

Kaylee Hansen led all substitutes with 41 minutes played.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.