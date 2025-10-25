APSU Women’s Tennis Wraps Up ITA Conference Individual Championships

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team completed their competition of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Conference Invitational Championship, Saturday.

Sophia Baranov fell in the singles competition in two sets to Eastern Kentucky’s Mariia Fedenko. Sophia fell in two sets, 7-5, 6-5. Luca Bohlen withdrew due to injury in her match against Sasha Parkhomenko of Eastern Kentucky.

In doubles, Baranov and Katie Oliver retired due to injury against their match against Lipscomb opponents, Sofiia Paladi and Mariia Dolzhenko.

Governors vs. Various

Singles

Mariia Fedenko (Eastern Kentucky) def. Sophia Baranov, 7-5, 6-4

Luca Bohlen Wd [inj] Sasha Parkhomenko (Eastern Kentucky)

Doubles

Sophia Baranov / Katie Oliver Wd [inj] Sofiia Paladi / Mariia Dolzhenko (Lipscomb)