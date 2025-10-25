Austin Peay State University Football Dominates North Alabama 56-28 in Homecoming Victory

Clarksville, TN – Chris Parson totaled 364 yards of total offense and six touchdowns, with all three of his passing touchdowns going to Shemar Kirk, while Montreze Smith Jr. led the defense with 12 tackles and a pair of interceptions in the No. 23-ranked Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team’s 56-28 Homecoming and United Athletic Conference victory against North Alabama, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

Parson – whose 17 completions went to nine different receivers – went 4-for-4 through the air on Austin Peay’s (5-3, 3-2 UAC) first scoring drive, with the possession capped off by Kirk’s first touchdown.

A Rishi Rattan interception led to Javious Bonds’ first rushing touchdown of the day, as the Govs scored touchdowns on each of the next three drives. On the first play of the next possession, Parson connected with Kirk for a 79-yard score, before calling his own number on a 10-yard touchdown, giving APSU a 28-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

For the second time of the afternoon, the Governors scored on the first play of a drive, with Javious Bond extending the advantage to 28, following a 60-yard run on APSU’s first possession of the second half.

After the Lions (2-6, 1-3 UAC) cut their deficit to 14 following back-to-back scores, Parson connected with Kirk – who made a highlight-reel grab over a pair of Lions – giving the APSU Govs a 42-21 lead heading into the final 15 minutes. The Brentwood, Tennessee native then called his own number twice in the fourth quarter, scoring on scrambles of 37 and six yards to double North Alabama’s score and secure the win.

Parson finished the day 17-for-24 through the air with 311 yards and three touchdowns. He also finished the game with 12 carries for 53 yards and a trio of rushing scores. Bond led a Governors’ ground attack that totaled 266 yards with 96 rushing yards on eight attempts and two touchdowns, and Courtland Simmons had 81 yards on six carries.

Kirk led the Govs with 132 receiving yards and three touchdowns on as many receptions and targets, while Jackson Head had a team-best five catches during his 72-yard outing.

Smith Jr. led the APSU Govs with 12 total tackles, 10 solo stops, and two interceptions – he, Markell Redding, Raylyn Manley, and Davion Hood also each had a tackle for loss.

Destin Wade led North Alabama through the air with 330 yards. He went 26-for-49 with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Wade also had a team-best 14 carries, 60 rushing yards, and a touchdown on the ground.

Next Up For APSU Football

Noah Gregg led the Lions with 106 receiving yards on five receptions. Justin Pegues had 72 receiving yards on a team-best seven receptions.Demarcious Robinson led UNA with 10 tackles and nine solo stops, while also recording its only sack.

The Austin Peay State University football team hits the road for a United Athletic Conference contest when it takes on Southern Utah on November 1st at 7:30pm CT at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah. The Week 10 contest between the Governors and Thunderbirds will be streamed on ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

APSU 7, UNA 0 – 5 plays, 72 yards, 2:22

Austin Peay State University’s second drive began with Chris Parson connecting with Kaden Williams and Nate Garnett Jr. for gains of 10 and 14, respectively. A 34-yard pass from Kamari Maxwell set the Governors up in the red zone at the UNA 14-yard line. A 13-yard rush by Javious Bond was followed by a five-yard false start penalty; however, the Governors responded with Parson connecting with Shemar Kirk for the six-yard touchdown.

APSU 14, UNA 0 – 5 plays, 45 yards, 3:03

Austin Peay State University took over on the UNA 45-yard line following a Rishi Rattan interception. Chris Parson’s first two completions went to Jackson Head, with the second, a 27-yard completion on second-and-23, advancing APSU to the UNA 19. Two plays later, Javious Bond dashed past a pride of Lions for a nine-yard touchdown.

APSU 21, UNA 0 – 1 play, 79 yards, 0:11

On the first play of Austin Peay State University’s fifth drive, Shemar Kirk outran a North Alabama cornerback on a go route, extending Austin Peay’s lead to 21-0 four-and-a-half minutes into the second quarter.

APSU 21, UNA 7 – 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:02

A 44-yard pass from Destin Wade to KJ Fields set North Alabama at the APSU 31-yard line. After netting zero yards over its next two plays, Wade scrambled for a 31-yard touchdown.

APSU 28, UNA 7 – 5 plays, 34 yards, 2:08

Following North Alabama’s score, a 55-yard kick return Javious Bond gave the Govs possession at the UNA 34-yard line. Austin Peay gained 24 yards over its first two plays, with Jaden Robinson catching a 12-yard pass and Isaiah Groves rushing for a dozen yards. Chris Parson then scrambled in for a 10-yard touchdown – his sixth-straight game with a rushing score.

APSU 35, UNA 7 – 1 play, 60 yards, 0:10

A North Alabama turnover on downs gave APSU possession at the UNA 40-yard line. Javious Bond took an inside handoff on the drive’s first play and ran 60 yards up the left sideline for his second rushing score of the day.

APSU 35, UNA 14 – 5 plays, 77 yards, 0:39

A 67-yard reception by UNA wide receiver Noah Gregg advanced the Lions to the APSU 10, and they scored on a two-yard rushing touchdown two plays later.

APSU 35, UNA 21 – 6 plays, 27 yards, 2:34

An APSU fumble gave the Lions possession at the APSU 27. Destin Wade completed a 16-yard pass to Justin Pegues on third-and-eight to extend the drive. A five-yard pass to tight end Amarie Rogers then resulted in North Alabama’s third touchdown of the afternoon.

APSU 42, UNA 21 – 10 plays, 81 yards, 5:28

APSU rushed five times for 30 yards, advancing to its own 41 following a Chris Parson quarterback sneak on third-and-one. Four plays later, Parson heaved a ball over 50 yards down the field to Shemar Kirk, who jumped over a pair of Lions for a highlight-reel touchdown grab, extending the Governors’ lead to 28.

APSU 42, UNA 28 – 9 plays, 88 yards, 2:16

Destin Wade completed 5-of-7 passes for 76 yards – including back-to-back passes of 33 and 19 yards midway through the drive – before capping off the possession with an 11-yard score to Tanaka Scott for North Alabama’s final score.

APSU 49, UNA 28 – 1 play, 37 yards, 0:08

A breakup by Deandre Creary on defense resulted in a North Alabama turnover on downs, and Chris Parson responded quickly, rushing for the 37-yard score on the next play.

APSU 56, UNA 28 – 8 plays, 84 yards, 4:38

Courtland Simmons rushed for 62 yards to begin Austin Peay State University’s final scoring drive, which was capped off by a nine-yard Chris Parson scramble for his third rushing touchdown.