Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Adds One Win on Final Day of ITA Conference Invitational

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned one win on its third day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men’s Conference Invitational Championship, Saturday.

Logan Tomovski defeated Luis Jose Nakamine in a two-set. 6-4, 6-4 match.

Christian Kuehne (Stetson) advanced against Vincent Lu, with Lu retiring due to injury in the second set. Rohan Loubser was defeated by Santiago Padilla Cote in two sets against the Stetson opponent, Santiago Padilla Cote.

Tomovski and Loubser will continue doubles play due to Eastern Kentucky’s Nuno Pinhero and Marek Nano retiring without injury.

Governors vs. Various

Singles

Logan Tomovski def. Luis Jose Nakamine (Abeline Christian), 6-4, 6-4

Vincent Lu RET [inj] Christian Kuehne (Stetson), 6-3, 5-0

Santiago Padilla Cote (Stetson), def. Rohan Loubser, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Nuno Pinhero / Marek Nano (EKU) Wo [inj] Logan Tomovski / Rohan Loubser