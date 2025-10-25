City of Clarksville Helps Families with Essential Home Repairs Through Assistance Program

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department is helping homeowners maintain safe and comfortable homes through its Home Repair Program.

This program provides support for essential repairs, ensuring families can live in homes that are safe and healthy.

Eligible repairs include:

Roof Repairs

Electrical Repairs

Plumbing and Septic Repairs

Heating and Air Conditioning Repairs

Structural Repairs

Window and Door

Accessibility Upgrades

“Our goal is to help homeowners keep their homes safe and comfortable,” said LaVon Bracey, Project Manager for Neighborhood and Community Services. “This program is about supporting families and strengthening our community, one home at a time.”

To qualify, homeowners must meet income eligibility requirements and reside within the Clarksville city limits, as well as be current on their property taxes. The application process is simple, and funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Interested residents can learn more and apply by visiting www.clarksvilletn.gov/1372/Home-Repair-Program or calling 931.648.6133 for assistance.

Need help applying?

We understand that not everyone has access to a computer or reliable internet. Our team is available by appointment to assist applicants with completing the Home Repair Application in person. Please don’t let technology be a barrier to getting the help your family needs.

About Neighborhood and Community Services

The City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department works to build thriving, inclusive neighborhoods by providing support services, community development initiatives, and housing assistance programs to improve the quality of life for all Clarksville residents.

The Department’s mission is to revitalize neighborhoods, preserve or create affordable housing opportunities, and advocate for the marginalized.