Clarksville Obituary: Dennis King Mancour

Clarksville, TN – Dennis King Mancour, age 88, of Oak Grove, KY passed away on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00noon on Saturday, November 8th, 2025 at his home, 39 Idlewild Drive, Oak Grove, KY 42262.

Dennis was born on June 24th, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Bruce Mancour and Clara TennBroeck Mancour. In his younger adult years, he owned several businesses and lived in the Oakland County area. Dennis moved to Oak Grove, KY in 1986. He quickly became the unofficial “Governor” of Idlewild Spur and Granpda to all the kids in the community.

He was a hard worker his entire life. Retirement?! He wouldn’t dream of it! He was always available to lend a hand to his neighbors. Dennis had that “grumpy ole man” exterior with a soft loving heart of gold. He was loved and will be missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his life partner, Brenda Getty; son, Randy Mancour; siblings, Jack Stickney, Leon (Pete) Mancour, Robert Mancour, and JoAnne Merian.

Survivors include his daughters, Cindy Anderson and Lisa (Chuck) Morris, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and the mother of his children, Donna Hannigan.

