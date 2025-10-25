Clarksville Police Arrest Two Suspects in FSNB Bank Strong-Armed Robbery

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives with District 2 Criminal Investigations, along with CPD’s Intelligence Analysts, have been working diligently to identify the suspect involved in the strong-armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st, 2025, at the FSNB Bank branch inside Walmart, located at 2315 Madison Street.

As a result of the investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Justin Easley of Nashville as the suspect who robbed the FSNB Bank. Easley has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, and his bond has been set at $75,000.

After fleeing Walmart, Easley entered a waiting vehicle driven by 40-year-old Aaron Devin Glass of Murfreesboro. Glass has been charged with Accessory After the Fact, and his bond has been set at $25,000.

Both Easley and Glass were arrested earlier today in Murfreesboro and have been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the Murfreesboro Police Department for their assistance in this case.

No other information is available for release at this time, as the case is now pending prosecution.

Anyone with additional information or video footage is asked to contact CPD Detective J. Salazar at 931.648.0656, ext. 5239.