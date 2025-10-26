Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Hosts Middle Tennessee in Final Preseason Tune-Up at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay vs. Middle Tennessee

Tuesday, October 28th, 2025 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team faces longtime foe Middle Tennessee for its final exhibition game ahead of the 95th season of Governors basketball in a Tuesday 7:00pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University is coming off an 84-79 loss at Southern Illinois, October 17th. Four Governors scored in double figures in the decision, with freshman Tyler Wagner leading the team with 17 points and a game-high four three-pointers.

Fellow newcomer Collin Parker also led the game with eight rebounds in his eight-point outing, while Tate McCubbin’s 14 points were best for second on the team.

Head coach Corey Gipson returns for his third season at the helm of his alma mater. Gipson has led the Governors to back-to-back Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament appearances and helped lead the program to three postseason wins during that span.

Additionally, Gipson’s 33 wins are the third-most by a head coach throughout two seasons, while those 33 victories also are the eighth-most in program history. Under Gipson, six Governors have signed professional contracts since the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, including Isaac Haney, Sai Witt, and Darius Dawson from last year’s program.

In addition to Gipson, associate head coach Rodney Hamilton and Tim Ward – who was promoted to associate head coach during the offseason and retained his position of recruiting coordinator – also remain on staff for their third seasons in Clarksville. Assistant coach and Austin Peay alum Dugan Lyne also returns for his second season with the Governors.

Five student-athletes return from last year’s team that earned a postseason win against North Florida in the opening round of the ASUN Basketball Tournament, including reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year Tate McCubbin, who led the team with 71 three-pointers – a freshman program record – 146 rebounds, and 42 steals.

Anton Brookshire and Hansel Enmanuel also return for their third seasons in Clarksville. Brookshire’s 82 assists and 52 three-pointers were second and third on the team last season, while the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 assists per game against the conference schedule last season. Enmanuel started a career-best six games during his junior campaign in 2024-25, and his 16 blocks were best for second on the team.

Eight newcomers, consisting of five veterans and a trio of freshmen, also prepare to make their APSU debuts against the Salukis. The five veterans consist of one transfer from Division I, two from Division II, one NAIA, and one NJCAA. All three collegiate newcomers also were three-star recruits out of their respective high schools.

Rashaud Marshall joins the Governors after spending his sophomore season at Arkansas State, averaging 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds across 35 appearances for the Red Wolves. A former four-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect out of Arkansas in 2023, Marshall began his collegiate career at Ole Miss, appearing in 19 games as a freshman.

A four-year letterwinner at Columbia College, Collin Parker was a two-time NAIA All-American and American Midwest Conference Player of the Year. He averaged 16.9 points and 6.8 points per game throughout his career with the Cougars, including 22.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as a senior while shooting 54.0% from the field and 45.7% from three-point range with 91 made triples.

Creighton Morisch comes to Clarksville after spending his junior and senior seasons at Sioux Falls, where he started 42 games across 56 appearances, earning First Team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors and being tabbed the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 14.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game across 28 starts as a senior.

The Fastbreak

A two-time First Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection at Missouri-St. Louis, Matt Enright started 96-of-97 games in three seasons for the Tritons. Enright averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game as a junior. He was 10th in Division II with 103 three-pointers, and his 44.8 three-point percentage ranked 11th nationally. As a sophomore, the St. Louis, Missouri native averaged 13.9 points and 3.2 assists per game with 57 three-pointers and a 34.5% mark from beyond the arc.Tuesday’s exhibition, and all home games throughout the 2025-26 season, will be streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

Austin Peay State University and Middle Tennessee meet in an exhibition for the first time in program history.

The Governors and Blue Raiders have not faced one another since MTSU won both games of a 2011 home-and-home series.

Middle Tennessee leads the all-time series 75-63; however, Austin Peay State University is 33-28 all-time against the Blue Raiders in Clarksville and has won six of the last 10 meetings dating back to 2000.

APSU’s roster is comprised of five returners and eight newcomers.

Austin Peay State University’s five returners accounted for 36.4% of its points and 43.9% of its minutes from last season.

APSU is 22-8 all-time at F&M Bank Arena. Its 22 wins are tied for the third-most home wins in the ASUN since the 2023-24 season.

During the 2024-25 season, the Governors set the single-season program record with 280 three-pointers and 810 attempts from distance. APSU has broken the three-point record each of the last two seasons, with the previous record of 273 having stood since the 2007-08 season.

The reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year and a 2025-26 Preseason All-ASUN selection, Tate McCubbin averaged 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season. He also led the team with 146 rebounds and 42 steals – his 42 steals are the most of any returning player in the ASUN.

About the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee is led by seventh-year head coach Nick McDevitt who is 105-118 at the helm of Blue Raiders basketball.

MTSU was picked to finish fourth in the Conference USA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

Middle Tennessee went 22-12 with a 12-6 record in Conference USA play last season.

The Blue Raiders fell to Jacksonville State in the 2025 CUSA Championship Semifinals, before later falling in the opening round of the NIT to the eventual tournament champion, Chattanooga, in a 109-103, three-overtime thriller at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders’ 22 victories were an eight-win improvement from the 2023-24 season, and the third winning record the team had posted under McDevitt.

A Preseason All-Conference USA selection, Kamari Lands is Middle Tennessee’s top-returning scorer from the 2023-24 season. The 6-8 guard averaged 8.1 points per game during his junior season in Murfreesboro, which was fifth-best on the team.

Redshirt sophomore forward Torey Alston was sixth on MTSU last season with 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while being one of two Blue Raiders to appear in all 34 games last season, earning Conference USA All-Freshman Team honors.

Middle Tennessee added nine newcomers ahead of the 2025-26 season, with seven veteran additions and two freshmen. Jahvin Carter spent his freshman season at Penn State, where he made 26 appearances and averaged 21 points per game for the Nittany Lions.

James Dent Jr. spent his senior season at Northern Illinois, starting all 31 games for the Huskies, averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting 38.9% and 34.6% from the field and three-point range, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team officially opens the 2025-26 season when it hosts Bryan in a November 3rd 7:30pm contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.