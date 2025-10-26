Clarksville Honors Freedom at Annual Emancipation Day Celebration in Dixon Park

Clarksville, TN – Councilwoman Wanda Smith once again returned to Dixon Park to host Clarksville’s annual Emancipation Day celebration, an afternoon and evening of activities and performances that Commemorate August 8th, 1863, the day that slaves in Tennessee finally got their freedom.

The first Emancipation Day celebration, organized by Sam Johnson, was held in Greenville, TN, in 1871. Smith welcomed everyone to this year’s event, saying, “We have a great show planned, with many talented artists and performers who will celebrate with us, and help us all to be joyful.”

The program got underway with Rev. Stephanie Jenkins offering a prayer, Jackie’O Kelley singing the Black National Anthem, and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts delivering welcoming remarks of his own. Sharon Smith and Nettie Thomas also took the stage, inspiring the crowd with their words.

A crowd of hundreds enjoyed music and dancing, as well as a variety of great food offerings from local vendors, well into the night. Brian Myree and Tyriece Jackson, Giovanni Graves, DJ Folley, and the Nate Jackson Band 24/7 entertained.

Several vendors were on hand, offering a variety of beverages and food, from BBQ and Soul Food to Caribbean and Jamaican treats.

Photo Gallery