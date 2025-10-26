Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for October 16th – 30th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County are in for a stretch of unsettled weather as multiple rounds of rain move through the area early this week. A series of systems will bring periods of steady showers through midweek before conditions begin to clear and temperatures cool heading into Thursday.

Showers will dominate much of the day Sunday, tapering off by late afternoon. Expect a high near 63 degrees with an east wind between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Rain chances are high at 80%, with up to a quarter-inch of rain possible.

Rain returns after 7:00pm Sunday night, with an increased likelihood of steady showers overnight. Lows will dip to around 50 degrees with an east wind near 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Rain chances rise to 90%, and up to a half-inch of additional rainfall is expected.

The new workweek, Monday, starts cloudy and damp with showers likely through early afternoon. The high will be near 59 degrees under a persistent east breeze of around 10 mph. Rain chances remain elevated at 70%.

Monday Night will see scattered showers continue overnight with cloudy skies and a low near 51 degrees. The east wind will ease to around 5 mph, and rain chances hold at 50%.

Expect another mostly cloudy day on Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers. Temperatures will reach around 62 degrees as winds shift from the east-southeast to southwest by afternoon.

Rain increases again Tuesday night, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm developing late. The low will fall to around 47 degrees as winds turn west at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances are 80%.

The midweek forecast stays wet with showers likely throughout the day, Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies and a high near 57 degrees are expected, with a brisk northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Rain chances stand at 70%.

Showers taper off overnight, with skies mainly remaining cloudy on Wednesday night. Lows will fall to around 41 degrees, and the north-northwest wind will ease to 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances drop to 40%.

On Thursday, drier and brighter conditions finally return, with only a slight 20% chance of a stray shower. Mostly sunny skies and a cool high near 57 degrees are expected.

Partly cloudy and calm weather rounds out the week on Thursday night with lows near 38 degrees.

After several days of rain and cloudy skies, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can look forward to improving weather conditions by Thursday. Cooler temperatures and sunshine will close out the week, offering a much-needed break from the gray, damp start to the week.