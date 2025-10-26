52.4 F
Cosmic Baseball Brings Electrifying Glow-in-the-Dark Action to First Horizon Park

Cosmic Takeover Tour
Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – After the initial announcement that Nashville will be glowing cosmic in 2026, Cosmic Baseball is excited to announce the game date for First Horizon Park is set for May 23rd, 2026. Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets by clicking HERE
 
As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America’s favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist.
 
Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. 
 
 
The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. 
 
Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the First Horizon Park tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on Instagram or by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com
