Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 27th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 27th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Twizzler is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before he can go home. Happy guy who always looks like he is smiling! Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

GeeGee is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and microchipped. Come visit with this sweet girl and see what a delight she is and what a great addition she will be to your family.

Calypso is an adult female Australian Shepherd. She is fully vetted, spayed and will be microchipped at adoption. She can go home the same day. Please research this breed. They are herding dogs and need to be challenged and kept very active with runs, walks, hikes, swimming and challenging toys. Come see her and take her out in the yard.

Mabel is a young female Australian Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and will be microchipped upon her adoption but she can go home the same day. Please do research on both of the breeds. They have very specific needs and if not given outlets and proper exercise Husky’s are the best at unsanctioned field trips. Aussies need a job, be it bringing in toys or the mail or running zoomies in a fenced yard.

Zinnia is a young female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed. She will be a wonderful companion. Zinnia can be seen in the Cat Room.

Macy is a young female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She loves curling up in her blanket, playing with toys and has a healthy appetite. Very sweet girl. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Glitter is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Come visit this sweet girl in the Cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Portobello is an adorable male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is fine with children, dogs and other cats as well. This boy will be in your arms all the time. The closer he can be to you the happier he will be!

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is an adult female Grey Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is such a sweet, calm kitty. Good with children but needs to be the only kitty. Cherry is FIV+ but it is manageable and they can live very long healthy lives. If you are not familiar with FIV+ , please do some research. It should not stop her from living a great life in her forever home.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Tiana is a 6 year old Terrier mix. She is spayed, vetted and on flea and tick prevention. Tiana has some skin issues that will require weekly baths until it clears. She is good with other dogs too.

If you would love to add her to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. There is nothing wrong with this boy! He just needs a family willing to give him his forever home. Sadly, folks think a longtimer in a rescue must be flawed or unadoptable. Entirely UNTRUE! He just needs the right family willing to put in some time and effort to help him integrate into a family.

He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, needs to be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy. The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed.Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is a very handsome 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane is great with children and other dogs. He does prefer a no cat home. Kane has been around children all ages and energy levels and has been fine. He prefers a 6 foot secure fenced yard for zoomies and play time and he is always up for a walk, jog or any adventure. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Let’s meet Miss Mimi! She is a very active, alert and smart 10 year old female Mini Pinscher. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, house/crate trained and just had a perfect dental cleaning. Mimi is good with children and other dogs. Senior dogs still have a lot of love to give so please consider giving her the perfect place for her golden years.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Baby Swiss is an 8 week old male orange and white domestic shorthair kitten. Baby Swiss is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and good with other cats. He is always on the move, very playful and active and just a big snuggle bug. He loves wet food as a treat and has that fun kitten energy. He will be a delightful addition to your home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Hello Felicia. Look who’s all ready for her forever family! Felicia is a 10 year old Long Hair Chihuahua. She is fully vetted, spayed, is crate trained and working on house training. She has passed all compatibility tests and is good with children and other dogs too. She is tiny, weighs about 20 pounds and will be a delightful addition to some lucky family!

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/felicia or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

The Pups! Come meet them! We have 6 Border Collie/ Pit mix puppies. Dad is full BC, Mom half BC/ Half Pittie. They are 5 months old, first shots and deworming. 2 Females, 4 males and all with great energy and personalities. They are curious, enthusiastic and just a whole lot of fun. Meet and greets are mandatory if other pets are in the home. They need families willing to continue their training. Remember they are still pups. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Raven is a pretty female mixed breed. She is vetted, spayed and house trained. She must go to a home with another dog for confidence and guidance, a very patient family willing to keep working with her building trust and confidence and must have a fenced yard. She is slowly learning to walk on a leash. She wants human touch but is very hesitant to ask for it so again, lots of patience is required.

She is not food motivated which makes training a bit more creative and prefers to sleep on a dog bed not furniture. She will be a wonderful addition to a family who is going to be 100% dedicated to continuing her training. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!