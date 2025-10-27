Clarksville Transit System Plans Community Open House to Discuss New Transit Center Site and Project Details

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will host a Transit Center Relocation Community Open House soon to share information about the potential future site of the CTS Transit Center and the project history.

The CTS Transit Center is currently at 200 Legion Street in downtown Clarksville, but will be moved to another location that is to be revealed.

The Transit Center Relocation Community Open House is scheduled for Thursday, November 13th, 2025, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, at the CDE Lightband Office, Lisenbee Conference Room, 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Specific topics to be shared and discussed will include the purpose of the Transit Center, and preliminary site plans and features. The Open House will also be an opportunity for public input. Attendees will be able to ask questions and share feedback.

CTS, and the City of Clarksville have been studying the CTS Transit Center Relocation for the past nine years. All studies that have been conducted to get to this point can be found on the CTS website at www.clarksvilletn.gov/1114/CTS-Studies-and-Plans .

For more information about the November 13th Open House, please contact CTS Business Analyst Patricia Nesbitt by email at patricia.nesbitt@cityofclarksville.com or call 931.553.2430.