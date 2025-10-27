Roxy Regional Theatre Announces Auditions for The Diary of Anne Frank set for November 15th

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre will be holding auditions for the upcoming production of The Diary of Anne Frank on Saturday, November 15th, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. While all roles are available at this time, auditions will primarily focus on local youth to fill out the roles of Anne, Margot, and Peter.

Auditions are by appointment only and will take place at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Auditionees are asked to prepare a one-minute monologue.

To secure an audition slot, please email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Friday, November 14th, with your headshot and resume (if you have one). If you are unable to attend the auditions in person, video submissions will be accepted but must be emailed no later than November 16th.

The Diary of Anne Frank will be presented from February 13th through February 22nd, 2026. Rehearsals for the youth cast will be held three weeks prior to performances (after school hours), and rehearsals for the adults will be held two weeks prior (during the day and afternoon). Please note: The Diary of Anne Frank is scheduled for three (potentially four) school performances, which would require any youth cast to miss school on those days.

For questions or more information, email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.