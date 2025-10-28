APSU Football’s Chris Parson Repeats as UAC Offensive Player, Montreze Smith Jr. Earns First Weekly Award

Clarksville, TN – For the third time this season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterback Chris Parson was named the United Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while linebacker Montreze Smith Jr. was named the UAC Freshman of the Week for the first time, the league announced Monday.

Parson is the first Austin Peay State University player to be named Offensive Player of the Week three times in a season since quarterback Draylen Ellis was the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week three times during the 2021 season. Smith Jr. is the third Governor to earn Freshman of the Week honors this season, joining wide receiver Kamari Maxwell and running back Isaiah Groves.

Parson led the Governors to a 56-28 win over North Alabama with 364 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. Parson completed 17 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns, with a season-long 79-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter – that is the longest touchdown pass by a Gov since Mike DiLiello threw an 87-yard touchdown to Trey Goodman against North Alabama (10/28/23).

Parson also rushed 12 times for 53 yards and three touchdowns, with a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and 37 and six-yard touchdown carries in the fourth quarter. With three rushing touchdowns, Parson has rushed for a touchdown in six-straight games; he is the first Gov to accomplish that feat since Chris Fletcher ran for a touchdown in nine-straight games during a streak that spanned the final six games of the 2006 season and the first three games of the 2007 season.

Parson is the first Gov to run for three touchdowns in a game since La’Vell Wright ran for three scores against Alabama A&M (9/21/24) and is the first Govs quarterback with three rushing touchdowns since Mike DiLiello ran for three scores against Eastern Kentucky (9/24/22). Parson’s three rushing touchdowns are tied for the fourth-best single-game mark in program history.

With 10 rushing touchdowns this season, Parson is tied with Sonny Defilippis (1980) for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season in program history. His 10 rushing touchdowns also are tied for the eighth-best single-season in program history.

Smith Jr., who was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List last week, led Austin Peay State University’s defense with 12 tackles, 10 solo tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, and two interceptions in the win over North Alabama.

Smith Jr.’s 12-tackle, two-interception performance is the only known double-digit tackle, two-interception game in Austin Peay State University’s digital record-keeping era.

Smith Jr.’s 12 tackles are a career-high and are the best single-game mark by a Gov since Jaden Lyles had 13 tackles against Tarleton State (10/26/24). Smith Jr. also is the first Gov to record two interceptions in a game since Cedarius Doss had two interceptions at Stephen F. Austin (9/23/23). Additionally, Smith Jr.’s 10 solo tackles are the best single-game total by a Gov since Tyler Long had 15 solo stops in a 17-tackle performance at Southern Utah (10/21/23).

Smith Jr. totaled 49 interception-return yards with a 34 and 15-yard return; that is the best single-game total by a Gov since Jesse Johnson III had a 53-yard interception return against Tarleton State (10/26/24).

The No. 22-ranked Governors hit the road to take on Southern Utah in UAC action on Saturday at 7:30pm at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, Utah. For news and updates throughout the 2025 season, follow Govs football on X (@GovsFB) and Instagram (@GovsFootball) or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.