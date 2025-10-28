60.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Bruce Gray
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Bruce Gray

September 6th, 1966 — October 22nd, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Bruce Gray
Bruce Gray

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – The viewing for Bruce Gray will be on Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, 11:00am-12:00pm at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 12:00pm at Foston Funeral Home.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Bruce Gray, please visit our flower store.
 

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

Previous article
DiscReplay Celebrates Grand Opening This Week with Prizes and Giveaways
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Rose Hufford
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information