APSU Expands Tuition Assistance Program to Help Military Spouses During Shutdown

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) announced it will cover tuition for military spouses whose MyCAA funding has been delayed or rejected due to the federal government shutdown, expanding on last week’s commitment to cover Military Tuition Assistance for active-duty, reserve, and National Guard students.

The announcement comes as the Department of War’s My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) program has experienced delays in processing tuition approvals, leaving military spouses uncertain about continuing their fall coursework.

The MyCAA program provides up to $4,000 in tuition assistance for eligible military spouses pursuing portable careers. With federal education offices furloughed and no guarantee of retroactive funding after the shutdown, many students face the choice of dropping their courses or assuming unexpected personal debt.

“Austin Peay State University has always stood shoulder to shoulder with our military families,” said APSU President Mike Licari. “We will not allow our students’ educational progress to be derailed. Military spouses sacrifice alongside their service members, and we’re committed to ensuring they can continue building their futures.”

The university will cover approved MyCAA tuition costs for eligible military spouses in fall classes, ensuring they stay on track toward their degrees while funding approvals are pending.

By covering tuition benefits for both service members and their spouses, Austin Peay State University supports the military family unit, recognizing that the stability of military families is essential to service members’ readiness and peace of mind.

“Our military-affiliated students are the backbone of this institution, and their families are part of our APSU community,” said retired Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs. “Whether you’re an active duty soldier at Fort Campbell or a military spouse balancing education with family responsibilities, Austin Peay State University will ensure you can complete your coursework this semester. Uncertainty is constant in military life, but your university’s support shouldn’t be uncertain.”

The shutdown has disrupted processing for various military education benefits. APSU officials will work with affected students on an individual basis. Spouses whose MyCAA funding is affected should contact the university immediately at 931.221.7958, email manlys@apsu.edu or visit www.apsu.edu/mva/spouses.php .

Austin Peay State University’s commitment to military-affiliated students

Austin Peay State University is the No. 1 university in Tennessee for military-affiliated students, proudly serving over 3,700 active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, National Guard members and their families.

Adjacent to Fort Campbell, the university offers dedicated support through Tennessee’s largest military student center, the Newton Military Family Resource Center, and the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell. APSU provides in-state tuition to all military-affiliated students nationwide and has reduced its graduate tuition to the federal TA rate, removing financial barriers to education.