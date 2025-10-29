Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement for Quentin Drive and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, at 8:00am and will turn off water service on Quentin Drive and surrounding areas. The following streets and roads will be affected.
Thursday October 30th at 8:00am to 4:00pm.
- Quentin Drive
- Leigh Ann Drive
- Beth Drive
- Sarah Drive
- Shortridge Drive
- Pollard Road (Peachers Mill Road to Dominion Drive)
- Dale Terrace (Peachers Mill Road to Pollard Road)
- Sue Drive
- Ridgeline Drive
- Benton Court
- Jackson Road (343 Jackson Road to 351 Jackson Road)
- Peachers Mill Road (669 Peachers Mill Road to Dale Terrace)
The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.
