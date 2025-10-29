Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement for Quentin Drive and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, at 8:00am and will turn off water service on Quentin Drive and surrounding areas. The following streets and roads will be affected.

Starting at 4:00am Pollard Road will be closed from Ridgeline Drive to Dale Terrace. Local traffic and school buses will have access to Pollard Road, all other traffic will be detoured to Dale Terrace, Sue Drive, and Ridgeline Drive.

Thursday October 30th at 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Quentin Drive

Leigh Ann Drive

Beth Drive

Sarah Drive

Shortridge Drive

Pollard Road (Peachers Mill Road to Dominion Drive)

Dale Terrace (Peachers Mill Road to Pollard Road)

Sue Drive

Ridgeline Drive

Benton Court

Jackson Road (343 Jackson Road to 351 Jackson Road)

Peachers Mill Road (669 Peachers Mill Road to Dale Terrace)

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.