Clarksville Obituary: Anthony M. Chapin

Clarksville, TN – Anthony M. Chapin, loving known as “Tony, age 87, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, October 21st, 2025.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Tony entered this life on June 28th, 1938, in Madison, WI, to the late Merrill Fred Chapin and Leora June Hollenbeck Chapin. He was a graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia, MO. He was involved with the start-up of youth soccer in Clarksville in the late 1970s, enjoyed working with Boy Scout Troop 503, as well as sailing and traveling in the U.S. and other countries. Tony was also employed by Trane for over 30 years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Cheryl Lawrence Chapin; sons, Scott Chapin and Christian “Ian” Chapin, and sister, Allison Cowan.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in Anthony’s name.
